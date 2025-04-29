405th AFSB Assumption of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Col. Ernest J. Lane II assumed command of the 405th AFSB April 24, 2024, at the ceremony on NCO Field at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



In attendance were special guests Maj. Gen. David Wilson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general and command sergeant major, who traveled from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, to attend the event. And from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus also attended.