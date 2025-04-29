Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Change of Command

    GERMANY

    06.30.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony at NCO Field across the street from the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, June 30, 2022.

    After serving as the commander of the 405th AFSB for the past two years, Col. Brad Bane relinquished command of the brigade to the incoming commander, Col. Crystal Hills. The commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island, Illinois, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, officiated the change of command ceremony and provided guest remarks.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960553
    VIRIN: 220630-A-SM279-2984
    Filename: DOD_110960470
    Length: 00:58:47
    Location: DE

