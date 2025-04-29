405th AFSB Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 405th Army Field Support Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony at NCO Field across the street from the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, June 30, 2022.



After serving as the commander of the 405th AFSB for the past two years, Col. Brad Bane relinquished command of the brigade to the incoming commander, Col. Crystal Hills. The commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island, Illinois, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, officiated the change of command ceremony and provided guest remarks.