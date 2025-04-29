The 405th Army Field Support Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony at NCO Field across the street from the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, June 30, 2022.
After serving as the commander of the 405th AFSB for the past two years, Col. Brad Bane relinquished command of the brigade to the incoming commander, Col. Crystal Hills. The commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island, Illinois, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, officiated the change of command ceremony and provided guest remarks.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960553
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-SM279-2984
|Filename:
|DOD_110960470
|Length:
|00:58:47
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB Change of Command, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.