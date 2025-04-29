Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Assumption of Responsibility

    GERMANY

    08.04.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade welcomed its new command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2022, at Armstrong’s Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, when Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine officially became the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB.

