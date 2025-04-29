405th AFSB Assumption of Responsibility

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade welcomed its new command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4, 2022, at Armstrong’s Club, Vogelweh, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, when Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine officially became the command sergeant major of the 405th AFSB.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960550
|VIRIN:
|220804-A-SM279-4985
|Filename:
|DOD_110960450
|Length:
|00:16:07
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
