The latest episode of the weekly Raider Report, capturing highlights from the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, from April 21-26.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960549
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-NY202-7068
|Filename:
|DOD_110960443
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Raider Report Episode 99, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.