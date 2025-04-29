AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Assumption of Responsibility

Army Field Support Battalion-Germany conducted a dual change of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony on the main parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, June 24, 2022.
The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Rebecca Milkowski-Gerdelman, passed the unit colors of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Germany battalion to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, signifying the change of command. Also during the ceremony, Master Sgt. Randolph Leyba assumed responsibility of AFSBn-Germany as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor.
|06.24.2022
|04.30.2025 15:02
|Video Productions
|960547
|220624-A-SM279-8798
|DOD_110960432
|00:50:57
|DE
|1
|1
