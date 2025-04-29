AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Assumption of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Field Support Battalion-Germany conducted a dual change of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony on the main parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, June 24, 2022.



The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Rebecca Milkowski-Gerdelman, passed the unit colors of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Germany battalion to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, signifying the change of command. Also during the ceremony, Master Sgt. Randolph Leyba assumed responsibility of AFSBn-Germany as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor.