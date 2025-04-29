Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Assumption of Responsibility

    GERMANY

    06.24.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Germany conducted a dual change of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony on the main parade field at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, June 24, 2022.

    The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Rebecca Milkowski-Gerdelman, passed the unit colors of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Germany battalion to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, signifying the change of command. Also during the ceremony, Master Sgt. Randolph Leyba assumed responsibility of AFSBn-Germany as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960547
    VIRIN: 220624-A-SM279-8798
    Filename: DOD_110960432
    Length: 00:50:57
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany Change of Command and Assumption of Responsibility, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

