    AFSBn-Benelux Change of Command

    BELGIUM

    06.16.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Lt. Col. Blake Smith takes command of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux from Lt. Col. Aaron Jones June 16, 2022, at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium.

