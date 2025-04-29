Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus culminated his command time with the 405th AFSB during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony May 26, 2022 at Armstrong’s Club in Vogelweh, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960545
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-SM279-2154
|Filename:
|DOD_110960338
|Length:
|00:28:08
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB Relinquishment of Responsibility, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
