    405th AFSB Change of Reponsibility

    GERMANY

    12.03.2020

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes III, during the ceremony Dec. 3, 2020, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Brad Bane

