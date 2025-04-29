NSBW PSA 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This National Safe Boating Week PSA video edit is a collaboration between Coast Guard District 7 and the National Safe Boating Council. The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. (Videos courtesy of National Safe Boating Council and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)