    NSBW PSA 2025

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    This National Safe Boating Week PSA video edit is a collaboration between Coast Guard District 7 and the National Safe Boating Council. The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. (Videos courtesy of National Safe Boating Council and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 960538
    VIRIN: 250430-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960246
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    PSA
    Safe Boating
    NSBW
    NSBW2025
    IBWSS

