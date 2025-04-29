Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad: Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors participate in the mystery event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 30, 2025. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition stared with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Thalia Bonte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960531
    VIRIN: 250430-F-VW821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110960064
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad: Day 3, by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Training and Doctrine Command
    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download