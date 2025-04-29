U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command competitors participate in the mystery event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 30, 2025. Day three of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition stared with a modified expert physical fitness assessment. The TRADOC Best Squad will complete on May 1, with the winners representing TRADOC at the Army Best Squad Competition in September 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960531
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-VW821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110960064
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad: Day 3, by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
