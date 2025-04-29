Mr. Hurst Thanks MHS Employees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, thanks Military Health System employees for their work to support the health and readiness of our warfighters at the 2025 MHS Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, April 29, 2025.