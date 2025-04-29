Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Conference 2025 Day 1 Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    MHS Conference 2025 Day 1 Recap featuring Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Mr. Jay W. Hurst III, Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness and Mr. Dan Cnossen, Retired US Navy SEAL & 7-Time Paralympic Medalist.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960504
    VIRIN: 250429-O-XH734-9002
    Filename: DOD_110959660
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Conference 2025 Day 1 Recap, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS Conference
    MHS Conference 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download