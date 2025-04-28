Ryukyu Hammer | M240 B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Battlespace Surveillance Company, 3d Intelligence Battalion, fire M240B machine guns during Ryukyu Hammer 25 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2025. Ryukyu Hammer 25 is a training exercise under the Kaiju Rain 25 series that allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in patrolling, weapons employment, and other key combat capabilities that ensure lethality and readiness in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)