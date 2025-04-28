Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

    NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members visiting cadets from the National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team in Yokosuka, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 00:16
    Location: NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    drill team
    engagement
    National Defense Academy
    US Air Force Honor Guard

