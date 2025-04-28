U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-roll package of U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members visiting cadets from the National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team in Yokosuka, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets