A B-roll package of U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team members visiting cadets from the National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team in Yokosuka, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, held April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 00:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960453
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-PM645-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110958795
|Length:
|00:16:00
|Location:
|NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
