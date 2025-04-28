Modern Day Marine 2025 - Shaping and Preparing the Environment with Stand-In Forces

Mr. August Cole, author; U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, commanding general of Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Col. Shane Edwards, Lt. Col. Matthew Deffenbaugh, Lt. Col. Seth Nicholson, and Lt. Col. Ian Plummer give their remarks during the Shaping and Preparing the Environment with Stand-In Forces panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen and Cpl. Samantha Pollich)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:57:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
