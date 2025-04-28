Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 Day One Interview Cpl. Jeremy Barthelemy

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremy Barthelemy, assigned to Manpower Management, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks about his experience in Modern Day Marine in his perspective and shares thoughts about how the new technologies will enhance the Marine Corps at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is open specifically for Marines, DoD, association partners, and approved industry representatives and features more over than 300 exhibitors displaying the latest modern innovations, and technology that will improve on warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 18:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

