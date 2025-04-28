Modern Day Marine 2025 Day One Interview Cpl. Jeremy Barthelemy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremy Barthelemy, assigned to Manpower Management, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, speaks about his experience in Modern Day Marine in his perspective and shares thoughts about how the new technologies will enhance the Marine Corps at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is open specifically for Marines, DoD, association partners, and approved industry representatives and features more over than 300 exhibitors displaying the latest modern innovations, and technology that will improve on warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)