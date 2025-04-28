Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Frances Sampang sings the national anthem

    LANCASTER, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Laisa Leao 

    412th Test Wing   

    Senior Airman Frances Sampang sings the national anthem during AV ALTA FC’s inaugural match at Lancaster Municipal Stadium on April 5.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960412
    VIRIN: 240405-F-TW412-1001
    Filename: DOD_110957972
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: LANCASTER, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Senior Airman Frances Sampang sings the national anthem, by Laisa Leao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

