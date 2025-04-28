Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Coast Guardsmen participates in Resolve Marine DC Olympics | FWFL 25

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Coast Guardsmen participates in Resolve Marine DC Olympics as part of Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025, April 29. FWFL celebrates a time-honored Navy tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960406
    VIRIN: 250429-N-FG645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110957892
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors, Coast Guardsmen participates in Resolve Marine DC Olympics | FWFL 25, by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    Navy 250
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25

