TRADOC Best Squad Competition: Day 2

U.S. Army Soldiers complete a weighted ruck at Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Virginia, April 29, 2025. On Day two of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|04.29.2025
|04.29.2025 13:55
|Package
|960363
|290425-F-PG418-7001
|DOD_110957360
|00:01:11
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
