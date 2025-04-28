The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) hosts a nationalization ceremony on the ship's flight deck as a part of Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025 April, 29. FWFL celebrates a time-honored tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960359
|VIRIN:
|250429-N-AY869-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110957306
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS New York (LPD 21) | FWFL 2025, by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
