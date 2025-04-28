Officials Testify on DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brett Mansfield, deputy inspector general for audit, Defense Department office of inspector general; Marine Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources and Asif Khan, financial management and assurance director at the Government Accountability Office, testify during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform government operations subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 29, 2025, regarding updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard.