    Officials Testify on DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard

    04.29.2025

    Brett Mansfield, deputy inspector general for audit, Defense Department office of inspector general; Marine Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources and Asif Khan, financial management and assurance director at the Government Accountability Office, testify during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform government operations subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 29, 2025, regarding updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 13:08
    Length: 01:26:26
