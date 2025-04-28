Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- ROTC. TAC 03 air assault training. April 25, 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Seton Hall ROTC conducting air assault training at TAC 03 (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960323
    VIRIN: 250425-O-BC272-6775
    Filename: DOD_110956778
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- ROTC. TAC 03 air assault training. April 25, 2025, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

