    KC-46A and E-7A Conduct Historic Trilateral Test Flight

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing   

    A KC-46A assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base positions to refuel a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail in the airspace near Edwards. Aircrews from the USAF, RAAF, and Royal Air Force worked together to rapidly certify this enhanced combat capability for the RAAF E-7A fleet. The trilateral test also allowed the United Kingdom and United States Air Force to gain early test experience ahead of their anticipated fielding of E-7 aircraft variants. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960255
    VIRIN: 250409-F-DG623-5001
    Filename: DOD_110955313
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A and E-7A Conduct Historic Trilateral Test Flight, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    KC-46
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    E-7

