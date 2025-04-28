KC-46A and E-7A Conduct Historic Trilateral Test Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A KC-46A assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base positions to refuel a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail in the airspace near Edwards. Aircrews from the USAF, RAAF, and Royal Air Force worked together to rapidly certify this enhanced combat capability for the RAAF E-7A fleet. The trilateral test also allowed the United Kingdom and United States Air Force to gain early test experience ahead of their anticipated fielding of E-7 aircraft variants. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales)