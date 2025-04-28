A KC-46A assigned to the 418th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base positions to refuel a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail in the airspace near Edwards. Aircrews from the USAF, RAAF, and Royal Air Force worked together to rapidly certify this enhanced combat capability for the RAAF E-7A fleet. The trilateral test also allowed the United Kingdom and United States Air Force to gain early test experience ahead of their anticipated fielding of E-7 aircraft variants. (Air Force photo by Richard Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960255
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-DG623-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110955313
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, KC-46A and E-7A Conduct Historic Trilateral Test Flight, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
