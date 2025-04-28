Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD MISSOURI, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Noah Bielak and 1st Lt. Colton Schaal, both assigned to the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), compete in the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition, held April 25–29 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during an arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960242
    VIRIN: 250428-A-SD443-1740
    Filename: DOD_110955100
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD MISSOURI, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025, by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Leonard Wood
    lethal
    earntheright
    BestSapper2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download