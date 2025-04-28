10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025

Sgt. Noah Bielak and 1st Lt. Colton Schaal, both assigned to the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), compete in the 18th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition, held April 25–29 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The competition showcases the Army's elite Soldiers in combat engineering military occupational specialties during an arduous five-day event that challenges participants' mental and physical fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
