    Capt. Nylander

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Kei Williams 

    55th Wing

    The 557th Weather Wing held an annual remembrance ruck for Capt. Nathan Nylander on April 25, 2025, at Offutt AFB, Nebraska. (U.S. Air Force Video by Kei Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960226
    VIRIN: 250425-F-HV284-4118
    Filename: DOD_110954531
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Nylander, by Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck
    Nylander
    557th Weather Wing

