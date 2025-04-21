Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine firing a Javelin at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    2nd Battalion, 24th Marine firing a Javelin on Range 19A at Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960205
    VIRIN: 250425-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110953889
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine firing a Javelin at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Javelin
    24th Marine
    Fort Mc Coy MVI

