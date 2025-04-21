Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Interview - Vehicle Registration Pt. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with Victor Baez-an, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Registry of Motor Vehicles Operations Manager, about what steps service members and civilians can take to prevent longer wait times at the Vehicle Registration Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960181
    VIRIN: 250423-F-VG042-1005
    Filename: DOD_110953295
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Interview - Vehicle Registration Pt. 5, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vehicle Registration Office
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download