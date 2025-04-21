Interview with Victor Baez-an, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Registry of Motor Vehicles Operations Manager, about what steps service members and civilians can take to prevent longer wait times at the Vehicle Registration Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 10:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|960181
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-VG042-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110953295
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Interview - Vehicle Registration Pt. 5, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
