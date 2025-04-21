24/7 operations continue against Iran-backed Houthis from CENTCOM forces aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960177
|VIRIN:
|250426-D-D0477-1002
|PIN:
|25042
|Filename:
|DOD_110953284
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, 24/7 operations continue against Iran-backed Houthis from CENTCOM forces aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.