    Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Royal Australian Air Force conduct an aeromedical evacuation FTX

    CENTRAL LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. service members conduct an aeromedical evacuation field training exercise while flying over Central Luzon, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960161
    VIRIN: 250427-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110952543
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: CENTRAL LUZON, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK 25, Balikatan, Philippines

