Balikatan 25: U.S. Military, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Royal Australian Air Force conduct an aeromedical evacuation FTX

Philippine Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. service members conduct an aeromedical evacuation field training exercise while flying over Central Luzon, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960161
|VIRIN:
|250427-F-CJ259-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110952543
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|CENTRAL LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
