    Balikatan 25: Avenger Air Defense System Fires Stinger Missiles During Balikatan 25

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Army Forces headquarters conduct an Avenger counter-UAS live fire exercise in support of Exercise #Balikatan 25 in Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Soldiers launched Stinger surface-to-air missiles to demonstrate the system's capabilities and advance military readiness throughout the formation in support of the U.S.-Philippine shared commitment to regional security.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: Avenger Air Defense System Fires Stinger Missiles During Balikatan 25, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS

