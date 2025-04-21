U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron undergo fire readiness training using an F-16 fire trainer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2025. This training ensures rapid emergency response capabilities, directly supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s priorities of maintaining a ready, resilient and combat-effective force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 22:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960144
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110952107
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fire Trainer, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
