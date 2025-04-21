Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fire Trainer

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron undergo fire readiness training using an F-16 fire trainer at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 21, 2025. This training ensures rapid emergency response capabilities, directly supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s priorities of maintaining a ready, resilient and combat-effective force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 22:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960144
    VIRIN: 250421-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_110952107
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fire Trainer, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

