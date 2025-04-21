Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO, 6th ANGLICO | Call for Fire with Skydio X2D

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, rehearse calling for fire using a Skydio X2D Small Unmanned Aircraft System in support of Kaiju Rain 25 at the Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960143
    VIRIN: 250422-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110952084
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO, 6th ANGLICO | Call for Fire with Skydio X2D, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th Anglico
    UAV
    Ie Shima Training Facility
    6th ANGLICO
    III MIG
    KaijuRain25

