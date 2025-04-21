5th ANGLICO, 6th ANGLICO | Call for Fire with Skydio X2D

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, rehearse calling for fire using a Skydio X2D Small Unmanned Aircraft System in support of Kaiju Rain 25 at the Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2025. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)