    USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts live-fire training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 25, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a Standard Missile-2 at a high-speed maneuvering aerial target drone during a tactical training exercise conducted in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2025. Benfold is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training to enhance warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class
    Monica Walker)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960140
    VIRIN: 250425-N-MR862-1001
    Filename: DOD_110951861
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts live-fire training, by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live-fire
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Benfold (DDG 65)

