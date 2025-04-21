USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts live-fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (April 25, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) launches a Standard Missile-2 at a high-speed maneuvering aerial target drone during a tactical training exercise conducted in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2025. Benfold is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training to enhance warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

Monica Walker)