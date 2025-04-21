1st Lt. Colton Schaal, a platoon leader, and Sgt. Noah Bielak, a squad leader, both assigned to the 63rd Combat Engineer Company, 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), take part in a fitness test and round robin stations during the Best Sapper Competition. The Best Sapper Competition highlights the Army's top combat engineers from various military occupational specialties, testing their mental and physical strength during an intense five-day event. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 00:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960113
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-SD443-7687
|Filename:
|DOD_110951251
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Division Engineers Compete in the Best Sapper Competition 2025, by PFC Makenna Tilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.