    2025 Best Sapper Competition Day Two

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The competitors start day two of the 2025 Best Sapper Competition performing various physical tasks in Waynesville's Roubidoux Park before returning to Fort Leonard Wood to showcase combat engineer skills in the Round Robin event.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960107
    VIRIN: 250426-A-XZ156-1288
    Filename: DOD_110951154
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    BestSapper2025

