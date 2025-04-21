The competitors start day two of the 2025 Best Sapper Competition performing various physical tasks in Waynesville's Roubidoux Park before returning to Fort Leonard Wood to showcase combat engineer skills in the Round Robin event.
|04.26.2025
|04.26.2025 21:10
|B-Roll
|960107
|250426-A-XZ156-1288
|DOD_110951154
|00:04:54
|US
|3
|3
This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition Day Two, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
