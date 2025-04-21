WTI 2-25: Personnel Recovery

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Airmen with 48th Rescue Squadron, 563d Rescue Group, conduct personnel recovery training during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 near San Clemente Island, California, April 25, 2025. WTI is a seven-week event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)
|04.25.2025
|04.27.2025 11:33
|B-Roll
|960096
|250425-M-RT718-1001
|DOD_110950863
|00:02:25
|ARIZONA, US
|2
|2
