    WTI 2-25: Personnel Recovery

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Airmen with 48th Rescue Squadron, 563d Rescue Group, conduct personnel recovery training during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25 near San Clemente Island, California, April 25, 2025. WTI is a seven-week event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Fabian Ortiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960096
    VIRIN: 250425-M-RT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110950863
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-25: Personnel Recovery, by Cpl Landon Lingle and LCpl Fabian Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Rescue
    PJ
    mv-22
    Joint Exercise

    OPTIONS

