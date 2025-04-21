Check Out Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the first floor of Bldg. 13 right next to Trophy Park at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), you'll find the Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) - your one-stop shop for designing your training and audio/visual solutions.



We are engaged training. We are creative audio and visual. We are CIDC.



For training, contact CIDCISD@us.navy.mil. For audio/visual, contact CIDCAV@us.navy.mil.



Filmed and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)