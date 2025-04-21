On the first floor of Bldg. 13 right next to Trophy Park at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), you'll find the Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) - your one-stop shop for designing your training and audio/visual solutions.
We are engaged training. We are creative audio and visual. We are CIDC.
For training, contact CIDCISD@us.navy.mil. For audio/visual, contact CIDCAV@us.navy.mil.
Filmed and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 14:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|960047
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-SY577-6807
|Filename:
|DOD_110949273
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Check Out Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
