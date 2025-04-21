Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Check Out Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) At Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY)

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    On the first floor of Bldg. 13 right next to Trophy Park at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), you'll find the Corporate Instructional Design Center (CIDC) - your one-stop shop for designing your training and audio/visual solutions.

    We are engaged training. We are creative audio and visual. We are CIDC.

    For training, contact CIDCISD@us.navy.mil. For audio/visual, contact CIDCAV@us.navy.mil.

    #NNSY #PressForwardTeam #AmericasNavy250

    Filmed and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    CIDC
    Corporate Instructional Design Center

