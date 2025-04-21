Warrior Airmen: How Combatives and Jiu-Jitsu Fuel the Air Force Ethos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the short film “Warrior Airmen,” Senior Master Sgt. Keli Manglona, Weapons Standardization Superintendent of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Capt. Robert Wade, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron B-Flight commander, share how combatives and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instill resilience, adaptability and strength — traits essential to both combat readiness and everyday mission success. “I think combatives is a very important part of who we are as warrior Airmen,” Manglona says. The video highlights the warrior ethos embedded in the Airman’s Creed and explores how martial arts training strengthens mental fortitude and builds confidence to overcome both physical and strategic challenges. (Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)