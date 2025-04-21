Minute with the Commander - Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, talks about the capabilities of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and the vital role these forces play in the Navy's mission. "Minute with the Commander" is a monthly video series produced by U.S. Fleet Force Command public affairs. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)
Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 13:32
Category:
|Series
Length:
|00:01:36
Location:
|US
