Hype video for Vandenberg Space Force Base and Space Launch Delta 30. The video showcases the base, mission, spirit and workforce. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960020
|VIRIN:
|250425-X-BS524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110948845
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VSFB Hype Video, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.