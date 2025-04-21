Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Hype Video

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Hype video for Vandenberg Space Force Base and Space Launch Delta 30. The video showcases the base, mission, spirit and workforce. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960020
    VIRIN: 250425-X-BS524-1001
    Filename: DOD_110948845
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSFB Hype Video, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USSF
    VSFB

