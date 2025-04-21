2025 RIA-JMTC Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video tells the story of RIA-JMTC’s 163-year legacy of producing readiness for the U.S. Army and the nation. Featuring footage of our modern manufacturing processes and skilled workforce, the video is underscored by audio from a historic 1940 Fireside Chat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, echoing his call to become ‘the arsenal of democracy.’ Witness how RIA-JMTC continues that vital mission today, providing critical components and maintenance to ensure our Soldiers are equipped and prepared. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.