    2025 RIA-JMTC Command Video

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    This video tells the story of RIA-JMTC’s 163-year legacy of producing readiness for the U.S. Army and the nation. Featuring footage of our modern manufacturing processes and skilled workforce, the video is underscored by audio from a historic 1940 Fireside Chat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, echoing his call to become ‘the arsenal of democracy.’ Witness how RIA-JMTC continues that vital mission today, providing critical components and maintenance to ensure our Soldiers are equipped and prepared. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959995
    VIRIN: 250424-O-XF347-4337
    Filename: DOD_110948348
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    TACOM
    RIA-JMTC
    U.S. Army
    Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    Tank-automotive & Armaments Command

