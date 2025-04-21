This video tells the story of RIA-JMTC’s 163-year legacy of producing readiness for the U.S. Army and the nation. Featuring footage of our modern manufacturing processes and skilled workforce, the video is underscored by audio from a historic 1940 Fireside Chat by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, echoing his call to become ‘the arsenal of democracy.’ Witness how RIA-JMTC continues that vital mission today, providing critical components and maintenance to ensure our Soldiers are equipped and prepared. Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|959995
|VIRIN:
|250424-O-XF347-4337
|Filename:
|DOD_110948348
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 RIA-JMTC Command Video, by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.