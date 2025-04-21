Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Mountain Boys Return Home

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment and
    hug their loved ones at South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These airmen were deployed to Okinawa Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959981
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-CB896-1010
    Filename: DOD_110947973
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    Vermont
    158th Fighter Wing
    deployment
    greenmountainboys

