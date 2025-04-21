Green Mountain Boys Return Home

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment and
hug their loved ones at South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These airmen were deployed to Okinawa Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)
Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:56
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|959981
VIRIN:
|250424-Z-CB896-1010
Filename:
|DOD_110947973
Length:
|00:00:43
Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
