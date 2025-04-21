Green Mountain Boys Return Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing return from deployment and

hug their loved ones at South Burlington, VT, April 22, 2025. These airmen were deployed to Okinawa Japan to support the F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)