Task Force Armadillo Sharpens Skills During Training at Al-Tanf Garrison

Soldiers with Task Force Armadillo conduct weapons training at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, April 16, 2025. Routine exercises like this are essential to maintaining readiness and ensuring troops are prepared to respond to evolving threats. The training supports broader coalition efforts to enhance defensive capabilities, empower partner forces and promote regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959970
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-EN211-3542
|Filename:
|DOD_110947891
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
