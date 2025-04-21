Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Armadillo Sharpens Skills During Training at Al-Tanf Garrison

    SYRIA

    04.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Soldiers with Task Force Armadillo conduct weapons training at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, April 16, 2025. Routine exercises like this are essential to maintaining readiness and ensuring troops are prepared to respond to evolving threats. The training supports broader coalition efforts to enhance defensive capabilities, empower partner forces and promote regional stability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959970
    VIRIN: 250416-A-EN211-3542
    Filename: DOD_110947891
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Armadillo Sharpens Skills During Training at Al-Tanf Garrison, by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    M4
    Syria
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Task Force Armadillo

