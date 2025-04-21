U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct sling-load operations during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 14, 2025. Sling-load operations allowed contingency response teams to insert or extract equipment in and out of airfields based on mission needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959953
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-TC518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110947690
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air and ground forces sling-load 435th AGOW assets at Hohenfels B-Roll, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.