    Air and ground forces sling-load 435th AGOW assets at Hohenfels B-Roll

    HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct sling-load operations during exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, April 14, 2025. Sling-load operations allowed contingency response teams to insert or extract equipment in and out of airfields based on mission needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959953
    VIRIN: 250423-F-TC518-1002
    Filename: DOD_110947690
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: HOHENFELS JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    435th AGOW
    Hohenfels
    Exercise
    Agile Bison 25-1

