    NATO multinational battlegroup Estonia demonstrate combat readiness during Exercise Bold Eagle

    ESTONIA

    04.09.2025

    Video by Laurence Cameron 

    Natochannel           

    Testing their readiness to defend the Alliance’s eastern flank’ , NATO’s multinational battlegroup Estonia deployed alongside NATO Allies recently, for Exercise Bold Eagle.
    The seven-day exercise in Estonia challenged Estonian, French, Polish, UK and US forces’ readiness to navigate the complex, boggy landscape of the northern Baltics. Heavy armour, including the British Army Challenger 2 tanks – weighing over 60 tons – navigated the landscape, honing the critical mobility skills essential to Estonia’s defence.
    The UK-led NATO battlegroup is one of eight based along NATO’s eastern flank, demonstrating Allies’ resolve and readiness to defend Alliance territory and populations.
    Footage includes shots of British Army Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Estonian and UK infantry training in trench warfare. The soundbite is from Lt Sam Dulson, Platoon Commander, 7th Platoon, C Company, 1 Mercian, British Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959950
    VIRIN: 250410-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110947536
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: EE

