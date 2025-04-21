NATO multinational battlegroup Estonia demonstrate combat readiness during Exercise Bold Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Testing their readiness to defend the Alliance’s eastern flank’ , NATO’s multinational battlegroup Estonia deployed alongside NATO Allies recently, for Exercise Bold Eagle.

The seven-day exercise in Estonia challenged Estonian, French, Polish, UK and US forces’ readiness to navigate the complex, boggy landscape of the northern Baltics. Heavy armour, including the British Army Challenger 2 tanks – weighing over 60 tons – navigated the landscape, honing the critical mobility skills essential to Estonia’s defence.

The UK-led NATO battlegroup is one of eight based along NATO’s eastern flank, demonstrating Allies’ resolve and readiness to defend Alliance territory and populations.

Footage includes shots of British Army Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Estonian and UK infantry training in trench warfare. The soundbite is from Lt Sam Dulson, Platoon Commander, 7th Platoon, C Company, 1 Mercian, British Army.