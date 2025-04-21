Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class MaKenton Cole, a native of Louisville, Kentucky assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, gives a shout-out for the Kentucky Derby. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 04:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|959949
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-TY639-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110947534
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RP1 MaKenton Cole - Kentucky Derby, by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.