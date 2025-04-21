44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Welcome Home Ceremony Interviews

Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, interview about their experiences participating in Operation Inherent Resolve at Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey, April 12, 2025. 44th IBCT Soldiers deployed to the Middle East to combat instability and provide humanitarian aid. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 18:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|959903
|VIRIN:
|041225-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110946594
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
