    The Steadfast Line Honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

    CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, speak during the Operation EAGLE CLAW 45th anniversary ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025.

    Remembrance Ceremony
    Operation Eagle Claw
    27th Special Operation Wing
    AFSOC Cannon Air Force Base
    The Steadfast Line
    MC-130 Commando II

