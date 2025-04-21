The Steadfast Line Honors the 45th anniversary of Operation EAGLE CLAW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Justin Hoffman, Air Force Special Operations Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, speak during the Operation EAGLE CLAW 45th anniversary ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 24, 2025.
