22nd MEU | PMINT

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 1-14, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
