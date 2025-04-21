Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU | PMINT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON 8), 22nd MEU Integration (PMINT) exercise, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 1-14, 2025. PMINT is the 22nd MEU’s first opportunity in their pre-deployment training program to fully integrate with PHIBRON 8 while at sea, allowing Marines and Sailors to train together as an ARG/MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 959895
    VIRIN: 250424-M-KB995-1203
    Filename: DOD_110946392
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | PMINT, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    22d MEU
    PMINT
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download