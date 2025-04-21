Remembering Operation Eagle Claw

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen attend a ceremony for the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2025. Every year, members of AFSOC, the 1st Special Operations Wing and retired military who participated in Operation Eagle Claw gather to remember the lives lost during the attempted rescue of 53 Americans held hostage during the Iranian Revolution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)