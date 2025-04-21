Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering Operation Eagle Claw

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen attend a ceremony for the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2025. Every year, members of AFSOC, the 1st Special Operations Wing and retired military who participated in Operation Eagle Claw gather to remember the lives lost during the attempted rescue of 53 Americans held hostage during the Iranian Revolution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 959887
    VIRIN: 250424-F-GC801-1001
    Filename: DOD_110946232
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: FLORIDA, US

