U.S. Airmen attend a ceremony for the 45th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2025. Every year, members of AFSOC, the 1st Special Operations Wing and retired military who participated in Operation Eagle Claw gather to remember the lives lost during the attempted rescue of 53 Americans held hostage during the Iranian Revolution. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joey Weis-Petticord)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|959887
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-GC801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110946232
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Remembering Operation Eagle Claw, by A1C Joey Weis-Petticord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.